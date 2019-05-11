2404 Simmental Road

Amenities
Like new one story home build in 2017! Island kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinets. Open family room with a cozy stone fireplace. The French door roomy study is perfect for a home office. Lots of upgrades. Great location with quick access to 35W, 820 & 377. Community includes two Resort-Style Amenity Centers; Highly-Acclaimed Keller Independent School District; Two Covered Pavilions; Two Resort-Style Pools, Splash Park with Beach Entry ; Children's Wading Pool with Spray and Play Toys; Paved Bike Trails; On-site Elementary School Campus; Family-friendly Dog Park; Close to shopping, Dining & Entertainment; Must see!!