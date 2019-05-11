2404 Simmental Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Like new one story home build in 2017! Island kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinets. Open family room with a cozy stone fireplace. The French door roomy study is perfect for a home office. Lots of upgrades. Great location with quick access to 35W, 820 & 377. Community includes two Resort-Style Amenity Centers; Highly-Acclaimed Keller Independent School District; Two Covered Pavilions; Two Resort-Style Pools, Splash Park with Beach Entry ; Children's Wading Pool with Spray and Play Toys; Paved Bike Trails; On-site Elementary School Campus; Family-friendly Dog Park; Close to shopping, Dining & Entertainment; Must see!!