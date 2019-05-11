All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:21 AM

2404 Simmental Road

2404 Simmental Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Simmental Rd, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Like new one story home build in 2017! Island kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinets. Open family room with a cozy stone fireplace. The French door roomy study is perfect for a home office. Lots of upgrades. Great location with quick access to 35W, 820 & 377. Community includes two Resort-Style Amenity Centers; Highly-Acclaimed Keller Independent School District; Two Covered Pavilions; Two Resort-Style Pools, Splash Park with Beach Entry ; Children's Wading Pool with Spray and Play Toys; Paved Bike Trails; On-site Elementary School Campus; Family-friendly Dog Park; Close to shopping, Dining & Entertainment; Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Simmental Road have any available units?
2404 Simmental Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 2404 Simmental Road have?
Some of 2404 Simmental Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Simmental Road currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Simmental Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Simmental Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Simmental Road is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Simmental Road offer parking?
No, 2404 Simmental Road does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Simmental Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Simmental Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Simmental Road have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Simmental Road has a pool.
Does 2404 Simmental Road have accessible units?
No, 2404 Simmental Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Simmental Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Simmental Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Simmental Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Simmental Road does not have units with air conditioning.

