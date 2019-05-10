1648 Corrin Ave

Amenities

Available 05/15/19



YOU MUST see it to believe it THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS: ARCH ENTRY WAYS! HUGE BACKYARD! WOOD FLOORS in living room & hallways! BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM OAK CABINETS in Kitchen 3 bedroom 1.5 bath central ac unit close to major expressways, dining & entertainment. Just minutes from downtown fort worth & so much more. You will not be disappointed! Come & see for yourself!



No Pets Allowed



