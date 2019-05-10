All apartments in Blue Mound
1648 Corrin Ave

1648 Corrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Corrin Avenue, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/15/19 Beautiful Home - Property Id: 35547

YOU MUST see it to believe it THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS: ARCH ENTRY WAYS! HUGE BACKYARD! WOOD FLOORS in living room & hallways! BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM OAK CABINETS in Kitchen 3 bedroom 1.5 bath central ac unit close to major expressways, dining & entertainment. Just minutes from downtown fort worth & so much more. You will not be disappointed! Come & see for yourself!
Great place to call home!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35547
Property Id 35547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Corrin Ave have any available units?
1648 Corrin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1648 Corrin Ave have?
Some of 1648 Corrin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Corrin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Corrin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Corrin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1648 Corrin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 1648 Corrin Ave offer parking?
No, 1648 Corrin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1648 Corrin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Corrin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Corrin Ave have a pool?
No, 1648 Corrin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Corrin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1648 Corrin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Corrin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 Corrin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 Corrin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1648 Corrin Ave has units with air conditioning.

