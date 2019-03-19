All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1645 Corrin Ave

1645 Corrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Corrin Avenue, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Blue Mound - Completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Blue Mound! All new paint, flooring, kitchen and baths. Carport with large fenced in backyard. Tenant to bring own electric stove and refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections located in spacious utility room just off the kitchen area. Tenant to pay all utilities and proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

(RLNE4638402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

