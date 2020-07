Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF JUNE RENT IF JUNE 1 MOVE IN. This is a beautifully remodeled home. It has a nice size living room, game room and 4 bed rooms. Great house for a family. It is in a fantastic school district. Come see it today! Must be able to show proof of income 3x the rent and at job for a least 1 year. No evictions or felonies. Room sizes will need to be checked.