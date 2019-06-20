All apartments in Blue Mound
1213 Trumpet Drive
1213 Trumpet Drive

1213 Trumpet Dr · No Longer Available
1213 Trumpet Dr, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Exceptional condition, like new construction 4 bed, 2 bath home for lease near Alliance Town Center with all the shopping-dining options you can imagine. Open floor plan layout AND split bedroom arrangement AND 10 ft ceilings throughout. Unique glass French door study adjacent to Master. Chefs Kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, island with storage and walk in pantry. Formal dining flex room could also be used as a formal living or game room. Master suite has a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and tub. Backyard is an entertainers dream with covered patio and large deck in like new condition. This home is luxury living at an excellent price and close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Trumpet Drive have any available units?
1213 Trumpet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1213 Trumpet Drive have?
Some of 1213 Trumpet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Trumpet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Trumpet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Trumpet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Trumpet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 1213 Trumpet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Trumpet Drive offers parking.
Does 1213 Trumpet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Trumpet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Trumpet Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Trumpet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Trumpet Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Trumpet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Trumpet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Trumpet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Trumpet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Trumpet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

