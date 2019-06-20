1213 Trumpet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Exceptional condition, like new construction 4 bed, 2 bath home for lease near Alliance Town Center with all the shopping-dining options you can imagine. Open floor plan layout AND split bedroom arrangement AND 10 ft ceilings throughout. Unique glass French door study adjacent to Master. Chefs Kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, island with storage and walk in pantry. Formal dining flex room could also be used as a formal living or game room. Master suite has a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and tub. Backyard is an entertainers dream with covered patio and large deck in like new condition. This home is luxury living at an excellent price and close to everything!