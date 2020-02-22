10129 Warberry Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful custom Ashton Woods home in renowned neighborhood of Berkshire. The home is located in the highly sought after school district of Northwest ISD. Nestled in a cul de sac with only one neighbor directly to the right of the home with privacy to the left. The park, pool, & clubhouse are directly behind the home for easy access. A Gourmet kitchen feat stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, Quartz countertops, & a large island with a breakfast bar, open living room with a gorgeous fireplace. The Berkshire neighborhood is 4 miles from Alliance Town Center shopping, 15 min from Downtown Fort Worth, 15 min from Texas Motor Speedway, and 5-10 min from multiple medical facilities.