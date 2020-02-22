10129 Warberry Trail

Amenities
Beautiful custom Ashton Woods home in renowned neighborhood of Berkshire. The home is located in the highly sought after school district of Northwest ISD. Nestled in a cul de sac with only one neighbor directly to the right of the home with privacy to the left. The park, pool, & clubhouse are directly behind the home for easy access. A Gourmet kitchen feat stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, Quartz countertops, & a large island with a breakfast bar, open living room with a gorgeous fireplace. The Berkshire neighborhood is 4 miles from Alliance Town Center shopping, 15 min from Downtown Fort Worth, 15 min from Texas Motor Speedway, and 5-10 min from multiple medical facilities.