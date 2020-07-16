All apartments in Bexar County
7127 Glen Terrace
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:48 PM

7127 Glen Terrace

7127 Glen Terrace · (210) 384-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$576

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868093

Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 625 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher, wood flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, and is freshly painted. With access to a community laundry facility down the street. Minutes away from I-35. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Blinds,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 Glen Terrace have any available units?
7127 Glen Terrace has a unit available for $576 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7127 Glen Terrace have?
Some of 7127 Glen Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 Glen Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7127 Glen Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 Glen Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7127 Glen Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7127 Glen Terrace offer parking?
No, 7127 Glen Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7127 Glen Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 Glen Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 Glen Terrace have a pool?
No, 7127 Glen Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7127 Glen Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7127 Glen Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 Glen Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7127 Glen Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 Glen Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 Glen Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
