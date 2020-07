Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story ranch style home on a large lot. Home offers spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, two living areas and a large screened in porch. Kitchen opens to the family room with a large breakfast bar and double oven. A large workshop with garage door that could be used as 3rd car garage. One pet allowed with owner's approval.