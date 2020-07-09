All apartments in Benbrook
7917 Branch Way

7917 Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Branch Way, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW!! APPLY Today!!

Gorgeous 3/2.5 Town Home Includes: Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen w/Granite Counter-Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Area, Large Windows, Over-Sized Pantry, Master Suite w/ Large Walk-In Closet and Beautiful Master Bathroom, Laundry Area, Linen Closet in Guest Bathroom, Attached Garage & Wood Fenced Yard.

** Video and pictures are taken from a model unit that has a same floor plan and finishes *****

7917 BRANCH WAY
BENBROOK, TX 76116

STUNNING 3/2.5 TOWNHOME INCLUDING:
1556 Sq. Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Baths
GRANITE In Kitchen and Bathrooms
STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Double-door Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove w/Oven
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Garbage Disposal
OVER-SIZED Kitchen Pantry
Dining Area
Master Suite
WALK_IN Master Shower
Large Master Walk-In Closet
Spacious Master Bathroom
Laundry Area Located on 2nd Floor
Ceiling Fans
Carpet & Tile Flooring
Attached Garage
Spacious Wood Fenced Yard
Pet-Friendly
MANY Beautiful Upgrades!!

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Benbrook Location:
Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth
Near Ridgemar Mall
Located Off Camp Bowie
Near Joint Reserve Military Base
Minutes to GREAT Dining, Entertainment, and Shopping!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Branch Way have any available units?
7917 Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 7917 Branch Way have?
Some of 7917 Branch Way's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Branch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 Branch Way is pet friendly.
Does 7917 Branch Way offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Branch Way offers parking.
Does 7917 Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Branch Way have a pool?
No, 7917 Branch Way does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Branch Way have accessible units?
Yes, 7917 Branch Way has accessible units.
Does 7917 Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Branch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 Branch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 Branch Way does not have units with air conditioning.

