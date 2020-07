Amenities

Great Benbrook location, close to schools, open free flowing floor plan with 4 bedrooms, spacious living with wood burning fireplace, large kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, private split master bedroom, master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanity’s and walk in closet, nice size yard with privacy fence, easy access to parks, lake, bike path and YMCA. Required credit score is 640+, good rental history, no criminal history, must make 3x the months rent.