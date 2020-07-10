All apartments in Benbrook
6638 Rue Chateau Street North

Location

6638 Rue Chateau Street North, Benbrook, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6638 Rue Chateau Street North Available 06/15/20 Two Bedroom Town home in Country Day Estates - Upscale and move in ready 2 story town home, with 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Property features tall ceilings with immaculate hardwood flooring throughout, Kitchen is equipped with ss appliances, generous amount of cabinetry and plenty of counter space. Both bedrooms located upstairs each featuring their own on suite bathrooms and walk in closets. Separate shower and garden tub in master bath with double vanities. Fenced in patio area with small storage closet. Great location. 1 small pet considered on case by case-no aggressive breed, with additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. DL & 2 month proof of income required with each submitted app. App is subject to HOA approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5199304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have any available units?
6638 Rue Chateau Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have?
Some of 6638 Rue Chateau Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6638 Rue Chateau Street North currently offering any rent specials?
6638 Rue Chateau Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 Rue Chateau Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North is pet friendly.
Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North offer parking?
Yes, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North offers parking.
Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have a pool?
No, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North does not have a pool.
Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have accessible units?
No, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North has units with dishwashers.
Does 6638 Rue Chateau Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6638 Rue Chateau Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

