6638 Rue Chateau Street North Available 06/15/20 Two Bedroom Town home in Country Day Estates - Upscale and move in ready 2 story town home, with 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Property features tall ceilings with immaculate hardwood flooring throughout, Kitchen is equipped with ss appliances, generous amount of cabinetry and plenty of counter space. Both bedrooms located upstairs each featuring their own on suite bathrooms and walk in closets. Separate shower and garden tub in master bath with double vanities. Fenced in patio area with small storage closet. Great location. 1 small pet considered on case by case-no aggressive breed, with additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. DL & 2 month proof of income required with each submitted app. App is subject to HOA approval.



No Cats Allowed



