Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED DUPLEX

3 bedroom,2 full bath, 2 car garage+ back yard

Two story with master bedroom downstairs and separated. Vaulted ceiling.

Amazing neighborhood.

All new updates: new paint, new carpet, new granite, light fixtures, new sinks, new faucets + outdoor light motion sensors.

Very nicely laid out floor plan with backyard.

Near highway 183 and many outlet stores.

All public and private grade schools close by.



*Refrigerator not provided*