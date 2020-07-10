5749 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful wooded, gated community with access to Trinity Trails for walking and biking. Stainless Steel appliances. New dishwasher, washer & dryer,large water heater, floors 2018. Double paned windows. Vaulted ceilings in living area. Lots of extra touches and updates, too many to list. Fenced patio. Short distance to TCU, Ridglea Country Club, Hulen Mall and easy access to Chisolm Trail and shops at Clearfork. Waking trail to new Waterside with shops, restaurants and green area to enjoy activities. Entire home repainted. Home is vacant, pictures show with furniture. $50 app fee anyone 18yrs and older. Leasing Guidelines attached. Come take a look to see what a great home this is and make it yours. MUST SEE!!