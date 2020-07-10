All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 5749 Cedar Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
5749 Cedar Creek Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:58 AM

5749 Cedar Creek Drive

5749 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5749 Cedar Creek Drive, Benbrook, TX 76109
Country Day Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful wooded, gated community with access to Trinity Trails for walking and biking. Stainless Steel appliances. New dishwasher, washer & dryer,large water heater, floors 2018. Double paned windows. Vaulted ceilings in living area. Lots of extra touches and updates, too many to list. Fenced patio. Short distance to TCU, Ridglea Country Club, Hulen Mall and easy access to Chisolm Trail and shops at Clearfork. Waking trail to new Waterside with shops, restaurants and green area to enjoy activities. Entire home repainted. Home is vacant, pictures show with furniture. $50 app fee anyone 18yrs and older. Leasing Guidelines attached. Come take a look to see what a great home this is and make it yours. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
5749 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have?
Some of 5749 Cedar Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5749 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5749 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5749 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary