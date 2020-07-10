5638 Cedar Creek Dr

Amenities

This 3 BR 2 BA condo offers all you need - laminate flooring, granite countertops, new AC unit.The living room is set up with wall mounted TV and satellite ready! Enjoy the outdoor patio which is enclosed with a NEW fence. This unit has an amazing location within the complex and boasts beautiful wooded views from all windows. The home also offers direct access to a nicely sized yard that is maintained by the HOA. This home is MOVE-IN READY and is convenient to nearby shopping and entertainment areas with Waterside and Trinity Trail just around the corner. Gated entrance, community pool and 1 covered parking space are included. ***35 lbs weight restriction on pets***