5212 Estrella Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Inviting home in La Bandera community. Three bedrooms, 2 baths plus a study off the front entry. Pretty laminate wood-look flooring leads to a spacious living and kitchen area. The kitchen has island, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and two pantries. Split bedrooms with large master on back of the home with dual sinks, separate shower, jetted garden tub and extra-large walk-in closet. Extended patio for entertaining. In addition, to monthly rent, the tenant pays $20 monthly for HVAC filters delivered to home every 30 days for preventative maintenance. See application criteria for admin costs. The Owner has final approval of all apps and pets. All meas. are approx.