All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 5212 Estrella Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
5212 Estrella Lane
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 AM

5212 Estrella Lane

5212 Estrella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5212 Estrella Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Inviting home in La Bandera community. Three bedrooms, 2 baths plus a study off the front entry. Pretty laminate wood-look flooring leads to a spacious living and kitchen area. The kitchen has island, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and two pantries. Split bedrooms with large master on back of the home with dual sinks, separate shower, jetted garden tub and extra-large walk-in closet. Extended patio for entertaining. In addition, to monthly rent, the tenant pays $20 monthly for HVAC filters delivered to home every 30 days for preventative maintenance. See application criteria for admin costs. The Owner has final approval of all apps and pets. All meas. are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Estrella Lane have any available units?
5212 Estrella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5212 Estrella Lane have?
Some of 5212 Estrella Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Estrella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Estrella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Estrella Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Estrella Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Estrella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5212 Estrella Lane offers parking.
Does 5212 Estrella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Estrella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Estrella Lane have a pool?
No, 5212 Estrella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Estrella Lane have accessible units?
No, 5212 Estrella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Estrella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 Estrella Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5212 Estrella Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5212 Estrella Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary