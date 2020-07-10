All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 512 Magnolia Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
512 Magnolia Parkway
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

512 Magnolia Parkway

512 Magnolia Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

512 Magnolia Parkway, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Benbrook home in the lovely Brookside Addition! Living Area with wood type flooring. Corner wood burning fireplace. Breakfast room with ceramic tile and breakfast bar -kitchen features beautiful granite countertops with tile backsplash. Walk in pantry. Master bath has jetted Jacuzzi style tub and separate shower - separate vanities- walk in shower. Walk in master closet with shelving. Pets are case by case basis-no aggressive breeds -application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have any available units?
512 Magnolia Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 512 Magnolia Parkway have?
Some of 512 Magnolia Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Magnolia Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
512 Magnolia Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Magnolia Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Magnolia Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 512 Magnolia Parkway offers parking.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have a pool?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have accessible units?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Magnolia Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary