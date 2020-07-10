512 Magnolia Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Benbrook home in the lovely Brookside Addition! Living Area with wood type flooring. Corner wood burning fireplace. Breakfast room with ceramic tile and breakfast bar -kitchen features beautiful granite countertops with tile backsplash. Walk in pantry. Master bath has jetted Jacuzzi style tub and separate shower - separate vanities- walk in shower. Walk in master closet with shelving. Pets are case by case basis-no aggressive breeds -application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.