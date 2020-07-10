Benbrook home in the lovely Brookside Addition! Living Area with wood type flooring. Corner wood burning fireplace. Breakfast room with ceramic tile and breakfast bar -kitchen features beautiful granite countertops with tile backsplash. Walk in pantry. Master bath has jetted Jacuzzi style tub and separate shower - separate vanities- walk in shower. Walk in master closet with shelving. Pets are case by case basis-no aggressive breeds -application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have any available units?
512 Magnolia Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 512 Magnolia Parkway have?
Some of 512 Magnolia Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Magnolia Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
512 Magnolia Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Magnolia Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Magnolia Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 512 Magnolia Parkway offers parking.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have a pool?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have accessible units?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Magnolia Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Magnolia Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Magnolia Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
