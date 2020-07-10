Spacious updated home with open floor plan and tons of natural light. Enjoy the huge front porch to sit and relax or the paved back porch area to sit in the shade and enjoy the mature trees. Updates include granite counter tops with bar area between kitchen and dining. Home is offered with refrigerator and washer & dryer. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Lawn care is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have any available units?
4108 Marys Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have?
Some of 4108 Marys Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Marys Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Marys Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.