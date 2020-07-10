4108 Marys Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious updated home with open floor plan and tons of natural light. Enjoy the huge front porch to sit and relax or the paved back porch area to sit in the shade and enjoy the mature trees. Updates include granite counter tops with bar area between kitchen and dining. Home is offered with refrigerator and washer & dryer. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Lawn care is included.