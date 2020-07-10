All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:14 PM

4108 Marys Creek Drive

4108 Marys Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4108 Marys Creek Drive, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious updated home with open floor plan and tons of natural light. Enjoy the huge front porch to sit and relax or the paved back porch area to sit in the shade and enjoy the mature trees. Updates include granite counter tops with bar area between kitchen and dining. Home is offered with refrigerator and washer & dryer. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Lawn care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have any available units?
4108 Marys Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have?
Some of 4108 Marys Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Marys Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Marys Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Marys Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Marys Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Marys Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 Marys Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Marys Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Marys Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Marys Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Marys Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Marys Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

