4021 Burkett

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bluemountain Texas brings you this newly remodeled home in Benbrook. Laminate flooring, new paint inside and out and all new fixtures. Kitchen has new cabinets,granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and overlooks living room with fireplace. Best location in the neighborhood allows you to enjoy this home in peace and quiet. No neighbors to one side or behind you! Great patio with good sized back yard. The roof is a 50 year Decra style stone coated steel that was recently installed. Most insurance carriers will use as a way to discount your premium.