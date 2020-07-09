All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4021 Burkett

4021 Burkett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4021 Burkett Drive, Benbrook, TX 76116
Pecan Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bluemountain Texas brings you this newly remodeled home in Benbrook. Laminate flooring, new paint inside and out and all new fixtures. Kitchen has new cabinets,granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and overlooks living room with fireplace. Best location in the neighborhood allows you to enjoy this home in peace and quiet. No neighbors to one side or behind you! Great patio with good sized back yard. The roof is a 50 year Decra style stone coated steel that was recently installed. Most insurance carriers will use as a way to discount your premium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Burkett have any available units?
4021 Burkett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 4021 Burkett have?
Some of 4021 Burkett's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Burkett currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Burkett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Burkett pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Burkett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 4021 Burkett offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Burkett offers parking.
Does 4021 Burkett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Burkett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Burkett have a pool?
No, 4021 Burkett does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Burkett have accessible units?
No, 4021 Burkett does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Burkett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Burkett has units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 Burkett have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 Burkett does not have units with air conditioning.

