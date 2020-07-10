4012 Palomino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has been well maintained and features 4 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features a master bath suite with dual sinks and large garden tub. Features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas including a spacious formal dining room just off the entry! Well maintained backyard with a closed in porch!