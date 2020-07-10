This beautiful home has been well maintained and features 4 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features a master bath suite with dual sinks and large garden tub. Features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas including a spacious formal dining room just off the entry! Well maintained backyard with a closed in porch!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4012 Palomino Drive have any available units?
4012 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 4012 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 4012 Palomino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.