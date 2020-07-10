All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:56 PM

4012 Palomino Drive

4012 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Palomino Drive, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has been well maintained and features 4 spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features a master bath suite with dual sinks and large garden tub. Features 2 living areas and 2 dining areas including a spacious formal dining room just off the entry! Well maintained backyard with a closed in porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Palomino Drive have any available units?
4012 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 4012 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 4012 Palomino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 4012 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 4012 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 4012 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 4012 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Palomino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Palomino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

