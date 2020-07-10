3909 Willow Bend Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

The living room is large with a wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows to let the sunshine in. Ceramic tile in the entry and breakfast room. Laminate in the living room and all bedrooms. Excellent condition inside and out. 4th bedroom could be office or study or 2nd living room. Ceiling fans and linen closet in hall. Large covered front porch.