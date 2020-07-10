The living room is large with a wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows to let the sunshine in. Ceramic tile in the entry and breakfast room. Laminate in the living room and all bedrooms. Excellent condition inside and out. 4th bedroom could be office or study or 2nd living room. Ceiling fans and linen closet in hall. Large covered front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3909 Willow Bend Road have any available units?
3909 Willow Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 3909 Willow Bend Road have?
Some of 3909 Willow Bend Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Willow Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Willow Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.