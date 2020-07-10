3814 Coates Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great find on the Fort Worth/Benbrook border! Almost new flooring throughout - faux wood downstairs and in bathroom/hallway upstairs. Spacious 2 story unit offers large living and dining area framed by wbfp. Half bath downstairs. Breakfast bar opens into oversized galley style kitchen - all appliances pictured included. Laminate countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Small patio off of kitchen with picket fence - not fully enclosed. Upstairs offers both bedrooms and full bath. Only the bedrooms and stairs are carpeted. Master bedroom features vanity area and large closet. Dynamite location off of the traffic circle on the Benbrook/Fort Worth border. Easy access to 183 and minutes from CTP.20 interchange!



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

