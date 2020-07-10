All apartments in Benbrook
3814 Coates Circle
3814 Coates Circle

3814 Coates Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3814 Coates Circle, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great find on the Fort Worth/Benbrook border! Almost new flooring throughout - faux wood downstairs and in bathroom/hallway upstairs. Spacious 2 story unit offers large living and dining area framed by wbfp. Half bath downstairs. Breakfast bar opens into oversized galley style kitchen - all appliances pictured included. Laminate countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Small patio off of kitchen with picket fence - not fully enclosed. Upstairs offers both bedrooms and full bath. Only the bedrooms and stairs are carpeted. Master bedroom features vanity area and large closet. Dynamite location off of the traffic circle on the Benbrook/Fort Worth border. Easy access to 183 and minutes from CTP.20 interchange!

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 Coates Circle have any available units?
3814 Coates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 3814 Coates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Coates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Coates Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 Coates Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3814 Coates Circle offer parking?
No, 3814 Coates Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3814 Coates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 Coates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Coates Circle have a pool?
No, 3814 Coates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3814 Coates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3814 Coates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Coates Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 Coates Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3814 Coates Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3814 Coates Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

