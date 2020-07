Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 5 bedroom 3 bath home has been updated with granite countertops in kitchen and bath, new flooring throughout the home and all new fixtures. Brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and new interior doors. Huge mature pecan trees provide shade in the front and backyard allowing you to escape the heat while cooling off in the pool! Great location with quick access to 820, 30 and 20.