Benbrook, TX
128 Del Rio Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

128 Del Rio Avenue

128 Del Rio Ave · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

128 Del Rio Ave, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 2 story duplex in the middle of Benbrook was built in 2015 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs. Guest bedrooms and 2nd bathroom are upstairs. The downstairs of the unit features an open concept and wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite look countertops. The upstairs is carpeted. Unit has a separate utility room with full size washer dryer connections. Backyard is fenced and also has a small covered patio. Unit has it's own attached 1 car garage with opener. Lots of storage space. Landlord pays for water and lawn care at no additional cost. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Del Rio Avenue have any available units?
128 Del Rio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 128 Del Rio Avenue have?
Some of 128 Del Rio Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Del Rio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 Del Rio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Del Rio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Del Rio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 128 Del Rio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 Del Rio Avenue offers parking.
Does 128 Del Rio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Del Rio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Del Rio Avenue have a pool?
No, 128 Del Rio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 128 Del Rio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 Del Rio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Del Rio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Del Rio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Del Rio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Del Rio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

