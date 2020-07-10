128 Del Rio Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 2 story duplex in the middle of Benbrook was built in 2015 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs. Guest bedrooms and 2nd bathroom are upstairs. The downstairs of the unit features an open concept and wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite look countertops. The upstairs is carpeted. Unit has a separate utility room with full size washer dryer connections. Backyard is fenced and also has a small covered patio. Unit has it's own attached 1 car garage with opener. Lots of storage space. Landlord pays for water and lawn care at no additional cost. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller.

