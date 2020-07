Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS no matter how cute or little! Property has been totally remodeled. All new bathrooms including cabinets with granite counters. Kitchen has all new cabinets, appliances and granite. Includes a breakfast bar. New carpet in the bedrooms. New laminate in living areas. Split bedrooms. New Sprinkler System.Work not quite finished yet.