Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

1115 Warden Street

1115 Warden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Warden Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
BACKYARD FUN FOR EVERYONE! Gorgeous pool, ready to enjoy for the summer! MASSIVE BACKYARD, on a double lot, complete with firepit. There's even a TREE-HOUSE for the kids! Welcoming curb appeal will greet you, upon entry, to this beautifully remodeled home. Luxury laminate plank floors, and gorgeous granite countertops. With a 2nd living area and open kitchen space, you will find this home perfect for entertaining friends and family. There is a half bath to accommodate pool guests. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, hard to find in these homes. Home is in 100 yr flood plain. Put on your swimsuits, and make some memories this summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1115 Warden Street have any available units?
1115 Warden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1115 Warden Street have?
Some of 1115 Warden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Warden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Warden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Warden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Warden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1115 Warden Street offer parking?
No, 1115 Warden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Warden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Warden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Warden Street have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Warden Street has a pool.
Does 1115 Warden Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 Warden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Warden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Warden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Warden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Warden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

