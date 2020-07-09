1115 Warden Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool fire pit

BACKYARD FUN FOR EVERYONE! Gorgeous pool, ready to enjoy for the summer! MASSIVE BACKYARD, on a double lot, complete with firepit. There's even a TREE-HOUSE for the kids! Welcoming curb appeal will greet you, upon entry, to this beautifully remodeled home. Luxury laminate plank floors, and gorgeous granite countertops. With a 2nd living area and open kitchen space, you will find this home perfect for entertaining friends and family. There is a half bath to accommodate pool guests. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, hard to find in these homes. Home is in 100 yr flood plain. Put on your swimsuits, and make some memories this summer.