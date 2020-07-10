All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 10413 Trevino Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
10413 Trevino Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:46 AM

10413 Trevino Lane

10413 Trevino Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10413 Trevino Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This home has a great open floor plan and is just a short walk from Westpark Elementary School and is across the street from Benbrook Elementary and High School. The location is also conveniently close to HWY 377 and I20. The home features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, corian countertops, a study with added shelving, a formal dining room, breakfast area next to the kitchen, a new water heater, a covered patio and a cedar wood fence. The master bedroom is a great size and has a nice open bathroom with a garden tub and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms have good sized closets and a jack and jill bathroom. All information to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 Trevino Lane have any available units?
10413 Trevino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10413 Trevino Lane have?
Some of 10413 Trevino Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 Trevino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10413 Trevino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 Trevino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10413 Trevino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 10413 Trevino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10413 Trevino Lane offers parking.
Does 10413 Trevino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 Trevino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 Trevino Lane have a pool?
No, 10413 Trevino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10413 Trevino Lane have accessible units?
No, 10413 Trevino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 Trevino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 Trevino Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10413 Trevino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10413 Trevino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary