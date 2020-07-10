10413 Trevino Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! This home has a great open floor plan and is just a short walk from Westpark Elementary School and is across the street from Benbrook Elementary and High School. The location is also conveniently close to HWY 377 and I20. The home features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, corian countertops, a study with added shelving, a formal dining room, breakfast area next to the kitchen, a new water heater, a covered patio and a cedar wood fence. The master bedroom is a great size and has a nice open bathroom with a garden tub and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms have good sized closets and a jack and jill bathroom. All information to be verified.