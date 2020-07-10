10313 Nelson Drive

Amenities

THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! Easy access to I-20, Hwy 337 and Benbrook Schools. Well maintained 4-2-2. Great layout with split bedrooms. Master suite features garden tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Fenced backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Vinyl plank flooring (installed Aug. 2017), ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. House comes with 2 inch blinds (curtains negotiable), ceiling fans, radiant barrier and heat pump. Application fee of $35 for each person 18+. Pet deposit dependent on number and size of pet(s).