All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 10313 Nelson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
10313 Nelson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10313 Nelson Drive

10313 Nelson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10313 Nelson Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS ONE WILL GO FAST! Easy access to I-20, Hwy 337 and Benbrook Schools. Well maintained 4-2-2. Great layout with split bedrooms. Master suite features garden tub with separate shower and walk in closet. Fenced backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Vinyl plank flooring (installed Aug. 2017), ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. House comes with 2 inch blinds (curtains negotiable), ceiling fans, radiant barrier and heat pump. Application fee of $35 for each person 18+. Pet deposit dependent on number and size of pet(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Nelson Drive have any available units?
10313 Nelson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10313 Nelson Drive have?
Some of 10313 Nelson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 Nelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Nelson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Nelson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10313 Nelson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10313 Nelson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Nelson Drive offers parking.
Does 10313 Nelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 Nelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Nelson Drive have a pool?
No, 10313 Nelson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10313 Nelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 10313 Nelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Nelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 Nelson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 Nelson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 Nelson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary