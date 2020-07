Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

OPEN CONCEPT HOME FEATURES: CERAMIC TILE FLOOR IN ALL WET AREAS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, AND FAUX HARDWOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY AREA.SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH LOADS OF CABINETS, WALK-IN PANTRY AND DESK-OFFICE AREA. THIS HOME HAS A TRUE FOYER. BACK YARD HAS A LARGE COVERED PATIO FOR YOUR FAMILY'S ENJOYMENT. MASTER SUITE INCLUDES GARDENT TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, HIS AND HER VANITIES AND LARGE 12X6 WALK-IN CLOSET. CLOSE TO ALL SCHOOLS (WALKING DISTANCE) SHOPPING AND DINING.