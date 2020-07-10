1021 John Reagan Street

Amenities

This renovated, 3 bedroom 2 bath move-in ready ranch home features 1,821 sq. ft. of living space, which includes a bright living room that could be used as an office, a sunny applianced eat-in kitchen with granite counters, plus a huge den with 2 bay windows that provides a lot of natural light. The main level boasts of 3 spacious bedrooms including a master with a bath. Step into the fenced in backyard for outdoor fun or enjoy a cookout on the back deck. Hurry, this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.