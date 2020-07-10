All apartments in Benbrook
1021 John Reagan Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:42 PM

1021 John Reagan Street

1021 John Reagan Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1021 John Reagan Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now***

This renovated, 3 bedroom 2 bath move-in ready ranch home features 1,821 sq. ft. of living space, which includes a bright living room that could be used as an office, a sunny applianced eat-in kitchen with granite counters, plus a huge den with 2 bay windows that provides a lot of natural light. The main level boasts of 3 spacious bedrooms including a master with a bath. Step into the fenced in backyard for outdoor fun or enjoy a cookout on the back deck. Hurry, this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 John Reagan Street have any available units?
1021 John Reagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 1021 John Reagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 John Reagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 John Reagan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1021 John Reagan Street offer parking?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street does not offer parking.
Does 1021 John Reagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 John Reagan Street have a pool?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 John Reagan Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 John Reagan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 John Reagan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 John Reagan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

