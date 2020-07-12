109 Apartments for rent in Belton, TX with parking

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2107 Lincoln Ct
2107 Lincoln Ct, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1890 sqft
2107 Lincoln Ct Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM + OFFICE, BELTON ISD - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1890 square feet in Belton ISD.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3219 South Fork Cr
3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2447 sqft
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
996 Lake Road
996 Lake Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1834 sqft
3 BEDROOM, NEAR BELTON HIGH SCHOOL - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1834 square feet. It's near Belton High School, so it's a great location for anyone working in Belton or commuting to Temple, Harker Heights, or Fort Hood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
811 Carla Kay Drive
811 Carla Kay, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1469 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* 4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Belton. This home features stained concrete flooring as well as carpet, all black energy efficient appliances and an attached one car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
702 N Penelope Street
702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3384 sqft
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property.
Results within 1 mile of Belton

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5310 Fenton Lane
5310 Fenton Ln, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
Amenities Galore! Walking Trails, Picnic Area Pavilions, Volleyball Court, Quick Access to Stillhouse Lake! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7305 Lee Hall Loop
7305 Lee Hall Loop, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
Lovely new construction in Belton I S D in The Reserve at Pea Ridge. The Omega built Chatham 150 has three bedrooms, two baths & a two car garage. All you would expect in a new home is found here.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5522 Kent Drive
5522 Kent Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2098 sqft
Beautiful home in sought after Belton I S D in the Three Creeks Subdivision near Still House Hollow Dam. Perfect place to call home with hard tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, tiled foyer with arch to welcome everyone inside.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
334 Rose Lane
334 Rose Lane, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 334 Rose Lane in Bell County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Belton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
17 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2301 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belton, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

