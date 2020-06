Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed. This home is also Pet friendly! Coming Available late May!! All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant