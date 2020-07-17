All apartments in Belton
318 E 13th Ave.

Location

318 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
318 E 13th Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, NEAR UMHB - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house only a short distance from UMHB, shopping and dining ideal for almost everyone. The home has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern comfort inside. It features 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large kitchen, with plenty of cabinets, an island and dining area in its 1544 square feet. This home rents for $1250 per month with a $1100 deposit. (note: the yard is not fenced on all sides) No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE3907170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 E 13th Ave. have any available units?
318 E 13th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
Is 318 E 13th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
318 E 13th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 E 13th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 E 13th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 318 E 13th Ave. offer parking?
No, 318 E 13th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 318 E 13th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 E 13th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 E 13th Ave. have a pool?
No, 318 E 13th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 318 E 13th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 318 E 13th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 318 E 13th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 E 13th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 E 13th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 E 13th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
