Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

318 E 13th Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, NEAR UMHB - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house only a short distance from UMHB, shopping and dining ideal for almost everyone. The home has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern comfort inside. It features 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large kitchen, with plenty of cabinets, an island and dining area in its 1544 square feet. This home rents for $1250 per month with a $1100 deposit. (note: the yard is not fenced on all sides) No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



(RLNE3907170)