2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, faux granite countertops, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 190. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included but pet rent is additional. **Pictures may be prior to current tenant**