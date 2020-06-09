1416 Loving Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home available!

3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home

Amenities include:

- a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing Jacuzzi tub!



Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/24/2020!



This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.



RSPM20