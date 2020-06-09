All apartments in Belton
1416 Loving Trl
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

1416 Loving Trl

1416 Loving Trl · (254) 935-2392
Location

1416 Loving Trl, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home
Amenities include:
- a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing Jacuzzi tub!

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/24/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Loving Trl have any available units?
1416 Loving Trl has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1416 Loving Trl have?
Some of 1416 Loving Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Loving Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Loving Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Loving Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Loving Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Loving Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Loving Trl does offer parking.
Does 1416 Loving Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Loving Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Loving Trl have a pool?
No, 1416 Loving Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Loving Trl have accessible units?
No, 1416 Loving Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Loving Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Loving Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Loving Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1416 Loving Trl has units with air conditioning.
