Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a country setting with beautiful views. Home comes with a large bonus room above the garage that is heated and cooled. The master bedroom has it's own AC unit with thermostat. Other features include a fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections and an electric range. Pets welcomed. Approved pets are welcome with a paid non-refundable $300 fee per pet. Contact JWC for more information.