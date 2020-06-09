All apartments in Bee Cave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments

12531 W Hwy 71 · (512) 675-1836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move in by 7/31/20 and get 1 month free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Location

12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P2208 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,063

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit P2108 · Avail. now

$1,104

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit P3106 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,129

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit P2212 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,488

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit P2209 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,564

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit P1204 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,601

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$2,172

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Discover a community that helps you make the most of living well. With 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX, you'll find the perfect balance of beauty and convenience at Paseo at Bee Cave. Located just off US-71, our community offers walkability to the best shopping, dining, and recreation options Hill Country has to offer-including Hill Country Galleria, The Shops at Galleria, and Barton Creek Country Club! Dish up your favorite meal in our gourmet kitchens, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and elegant designer finishes. Or enjoy the luxury of walk-in closets and wood-style flooring. Soak up your moment in the sun at our resort-style pool, let your pup run wild in our leash-free bark park, and say goodbye to your gym membership with our 24/7 fitness center! From maintenance issues (fixed in 48 hours or you live rent-free!) to loving your home, our Live Easy Guarantees let you live hassle-free.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Non-Refundable Pet Fees are $400 for 1 pet, or $600 for 2 pets. Pet Rent is $25/monthly per pet. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Talk to the leasing team for details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface lot, carports and detached garages. $30 for carports; $125 for detached garages. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: We offer rentable storage units in each building.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have any available units?
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have?
Some of Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 7/31/20 and get 1 month free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Is Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments offers parking.
Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments has a pool.
Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments has accessible units.
Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments has units with air conditioning.

