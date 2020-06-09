Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving yoga

Discover a community that helps you make the most of living well. With 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX, you'll find the perfect balance of beauty and convenience at Paseo at Bee Cave. Located just off US-71, our community offers walkability to the best shopping, dining, and recreation options Hill Country has to offer-including Hill Country Galleria, The Shops at Galleria, and Barton Creek Country Club! Dish up your favorite meal in our gourmet kitchens, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and elegant designer finishes. Or enjoy the luxury of walk-in closets and wood-style flooring. Soak up your moment in the sun at our resort-style pool, let your pup run wild in our leash-free bark park, and say goodbye to your gym membership with our 24/7 fitness center! From maintenance issues (fixed in 48 hours or you live rent-free!) to loving your home, our Live Easy Guarantees let you live hassle-free.