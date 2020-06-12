/
3 bedroom apartments
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bee Cave, TX
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Honey Creek Court
208 Honey Creek Ct, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1792 sqft
208 Honey Creek Court Available 07/01/20 New House, Amazing View! - Brand New and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14308 Senia BND
14308 Senia Bend, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2045 sqft
Fabulous one story home. Great Location, close to shopping. Well maintained 3 bedroom in Ladera Community close to Hill Country Galleria, between FM620 and Hwy 71. In Lake Travis Middle School. Granite in kitchen and baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14909 Spillman Ranch LOOP
14909 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
Beautiful and spacious one-story house overlooking the golf course.Covered Patio with expansive views. Great Room and the separate family area flooded with light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15904 Spillman Ranch LOOP
15904 Spillman Ranch Loop, Bee Cave, TX
This stunning 4 bedroom home backs to Falconhead Golf Course and features soaring ceilings and an abundance of windows allowing for natural light to flow in.
Results within 1 mile of Bee Cave
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15609 Cabrillo Way
15609 Cabrillo Way, Travis County, TX
- (RLNE5748033)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3401 Benecia Court
3401 Benecia Court, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1780 sqft
3401 Benecia Court Available 06/13/20 3-Bedroom Home in Lake Point - Lake Travis ISD - Wonderful home in highly desirable Lake Pointe subdivision. This single level home is on a corner lot with hill country views from the back deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
2000 sqft
Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Gilia Dr
2312 Gilla Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2051 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
5308 Via Besso Drive
5308 Via Besso Drive, Travis County, TX
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5308 Via Besso Drive in Travis County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bee Cave
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
25 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
West Oak Hill
37 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2104 Westfalian Trail
2104 Westfalian Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2119 sqft
2104 Westfalian Trail Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / OFFICE/BEDROOM / 2 BATH STEINER RANCH HOME - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/BEDROOM HOME.
