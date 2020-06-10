6016 Gunnison Turn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator. Laundry room has a sink. Mother in law plan gives privacy. Each bedroom has a private full bathroom. Separate office w french doors. Pet-friendly w/ a doggy door to covered patio. There is a 2 pet max and a weight limit of 35lbs. The area amenities include basketball, sport court, work out room / fitness center, pool.