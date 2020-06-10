All apartments in Bee Cave
Home
/
Bee Cave, TX
/
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:48 AM

6016 Gunnison Turn Road

6016 Gunnison Turn Rd · No Longer Available
Bee Cave
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6016 Gunnison Turn Rd, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator. Laundry room has a sink. Mother in law plan gives privacy. Each bedroom has a private full bathroom. Separate office w french doors. Pet-friendly w/ a doggy door to covered patio. There is a 2 pet max and a weight limit of 35lbs. The area amenities include basketball, sport court, work out room / fitness center, pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have any available units?
6016 Gunnison Turn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bee Cave, TX.
What amenities does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have?
Some of 6016 Gunnison Turn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Gunnison Turn Road currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Gunnison Turn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Gunnison Turn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road is pet friendly.
Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road offers parking.
Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have a pool?
Yes, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road has a pool.
Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have accessible units?
No, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6016 Gunnison Turn Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6016 Gunnison Turn Road has units with air conditioning.
