4609 Mont Blanc DR

Immaculate Single Story Home loaded w/custom features & located in sought-after Falconhead West. Convenient access to Lakeway & Bee Cave amenities, retail, restaurants, entertainment, grocery, medical & more. Feeds to Bee Cave Elementary, Lake Travis MS & Lake Travis HS. 3 Bedrooms, each with En-Suite Bath, Office, OPEN Great Room/2 Dining/Kitchen, Oversized 2 Car Garage, LOTS of Storage. Screened Porch in Back overlooks lush landscaping. **NOTE :: Yard Maintenance is INCLUDED in Monthly Rent.**