14620 Spillman Ranch LOOP

Amenities
Move in Ready! Beautiful home w/pool in golf course community of Falconhead! Lives like single-story w/ALL bedrooms & dedicated home office on 1st flr. Bonus rm up! Open floorplan features new hardwood flooring throughout! Kitchen boasts updated cabinets, granite counters, island, breakfast area & adjacent formal dining rm. Living rm offers gas fireplace & views of incredible backyard w/pool. Master w/ensuite bath w/dual vanities, shower, garden tub & WI closet. Lake Travis ISD! Minutes to Galleria!