Apartment List
/
TX
/
bee cave
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Bee Cave, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bee Cave renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12221 FM 2244 Rd
12221 Fm 2244 Rd, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5809926)
Results within 1 mile of Bee Cave
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.
Results within 5 miles of Bee Cave
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Oak Hill
32 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
West Oak Hill
27 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
9301 OLD BEE CAVES ROAD
9301 Old Bee Cave Road, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This quiet yet luxurious Hill Country community allows for the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. You'll feel like you've entered an oasis when you drive through the gates. The views are absolutely breathtaking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
2716 BARTON CREEK BLVD
2716 Barton Creek Boulevard, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury near the greenbelt in this stunningly beautiful community. These apartment homes are offered in one, two, or three bedrooms which are all designed with spacious floor plans.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
950 sqft
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750 This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail.
Results within 10 miles of Bee Cave
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1242 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Barton Hills
107 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,164
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
East Oak Hill
62 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1362 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bee Cave, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bee Cave renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Bee Cave 1 BedroomsBee Cave 2 BedroomsBee Cave 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBee Cave 3 BedroomsBee Cave Accessible Apartments
Bee Cave Apartments with BalconyBee Cave Apartments with GarageBee Cave Apartments with GymBee Cave Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBee Cave Apartments with Move-in Specials
Bee Cave Apartments with ParkingBee Cave Apartments with PoolBee Cave Apartments with Washer-DryerBee Cave Dog Friendly ApartmentsBee Cave Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas