124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bee Cave, TX

Finding an apartment in Bee Cave that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
30 Units Available
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1221 sqft
Larger community off Bee Cave Parkway. Stunning exterior architecture, pool, courtyard, and clubhouse. Trash valet service provided. Luxury upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies.
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
32 Units Available
Paseo at Bee Cave Apartments
12531 W Hwy 71, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,223
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1351 sqft
Located off I-71 and within walking distance of Whole Foods. Spacious apartments with walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, and garden tubs. On-site pool with a spa and sundeck, TV lounge, and a community clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with

1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,749
3616 sqft
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.
41 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 Unit Available
3401 Benecia Court
3401 Benecia Court, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1780 sqft
3-Bedroom Home in Lake Point - Lake Travis ISD - Wonderful home in highly desirable Lake Pointe subdivision. This single level home is on a corner lot with hill country views from the back deck.

1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 Unit Available
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
2000 sqft
Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria.

1 Unit Available
2312 Gilia Dr
2312 Gilla Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2051 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District.
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
West Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
West Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
25 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
17 Units Available
Landmark Conservancy
9301 Old Bee Caves Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
You can't beat these stunning Texas hill country views and luxurious amenities. Access to nature trails, coffee bar, refreshing pool and 24-hour gym. Interiors are modern and feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and ample storage.
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1591 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.

1 Unit Available
2104 Westfalian Trail
2104 Westfalian Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2119 sqft
2104 Westfalian Trail Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM / OFFICE/BEDROOM / 2 BATH STEINER RANCH HOME - BRING YOUR FAMILY TO THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/BEDROOM HOME.

1 Unit Available
414 Eagle
414 Eagle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Lakeway: 3BA/2BA home for rent - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with approx 2000 sqft of living space. This a beautiful house with hardwood and tile floors, open kitchen with island and bar top seating, lots of cabinet and counter top space.

West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
5712 Medicine Creek Dr Available 07/08/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors.

1 Unit Available
8800 HIGHWAY 290 W
8800 US Route 290, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,152
899 sqft
From thoughtful amenities to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, this community was built to fulfill your every need! You'll be near Highway 290 near I-35, Seton Southwest Hospital, Austin Community College,

1 Unit Available
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
3598 sqft
Impressive custom built home featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen complete w/ professional-grade gas top, pot filler faucet at stove, high-end SS appliances, breakfast area & formal dining. Spacious master suite w/ exquisite walk-in shower & closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bee Cave, TX

Finding an apartment in Bee Cave that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

