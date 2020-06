Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

955 Shakespeare - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in West Beaumont. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. There are linoleum and carpet flooring throughout. The home has a utility room, a 2-car garage and central air and heat. Each bedroom has a nice size closet and the master suite has it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. The backyard is fenced and comes with a storage shed for tenant use. This home requires a 12 month lease.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services REALTOR.



