825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 - 825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 is now available for rent! This adorable home is located in Beaumont's West End! It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath; it rents for $1,195 per month with an $800 deposit! It is zoned for Sallie Curtis Elementary, Marshall Middle School, and West Brook High School. You can't beat the price and location of this home! Come check it out!



