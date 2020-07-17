7860 Autumn Drive

Amenities
7860 Autumn - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, near North Major Drive. This house has wood, carpet, vinyl and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H. The living room has a fireplace. The kitchen has a refrigerator, built-in double oven, stove top, and a dishwasher. There is space beside the kitchen for a dining table. There is also a formal dining room and a second sitting room. There is a utility room that includes a washer and dryer. There is a covered back patio, fenced-in backyard, and a two car garage to park in. This home requires renters insurance and a 12 month lease.
Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.
Managed by Rental Services REALTOR
(RLNE5891053)