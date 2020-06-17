All apartments in Beaumont
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4655 Fieldwood Ln.

4655 Fieldwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4655 Fieldwood Lane, Beaumont, TX 77706

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room. Appliances in the kitchen include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove with a dining area. There is a utility room off of the kitchen that has washer and dryer hook-ups and a door that leads to the backyard. To park and additional storage, the home has a two car garage. A large enclosed back patio and a fenced-in backyard is a bonus for this home along with fresh paint throughout several rooms!

Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.

(RLNE5667848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have any available units?
4655 Fieldwood Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaumont, TX.
What amenities does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have?
Some of 4655 Fieldwood Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 Fieldwood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4655 Fieldwood Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 Fieldwood Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. does offer parking.
Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have a pool?
No, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4655 Fieldwood Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4655 Fieldwood Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
