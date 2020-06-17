4655 Fieldwood Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room. Appliances in the kitchen include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove with a dining area. There is a utility room off of the kitchen that has washer and dryer hook-ups and a door that leads to the backyard. To park and additional storage, the home has a two car garage. A large enclosed back patio and a fenced-in backyard is a bonus for this home along with fresh paint throughout several rooms!



Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.



