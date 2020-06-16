317 Pinchback Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.



Room in front of the townhome can be used as a formal dining room or extra living area. It has a large den with a wood-burning fireplace overlooking a private patio; perfect for those cool winter nights. It comes with a refrigerator and stove and has a 2 car garage.



Call Mary @ 409-466-5995 to schedule an appointment to view this home. showing!

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets