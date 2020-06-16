All apartments in Beaumont
317 Pinchback Road

317 Pinchback Rd · (409) 466-5995
Location

317 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX 77707

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.

Room in front of the townhome can be used as a formal dining room or extra living area. It has a large den with a wood-burning fireplace overlooking a private patio; perfect for those cool winter nights. It comes with a refrigerator and stove and has a 2 car garage.

Call Mary @ 409-466-5995 to schedule an appointment to view this home. showing!
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

