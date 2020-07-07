704 Inwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic ranch style brick home with 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms that has a covered front porch. Back yard has a fence. Hard wood floors in the living room with fireplace. Kitchen has all white cabinets and tile floors. Spacious bedrooms and nice bathrooms.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.