Fantastic ranch style brick home with 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms that has a covered front porch. Back yard has a fence. Hard wood floors in the living room with fireplace. Kitchen has all white cabinets and tile floors. Spacious bedrooms and nice bathrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Does 704 Inwood Drive have any available units?
704 Inwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Inwood Drive have?
Some of 704 Inwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Inwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Inwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Inwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Inwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 704 Inwood Drive offer parking?
No, 704 Inwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 704 Inwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Inwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Inwood Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Inwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Inwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Inwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Inwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Inwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
