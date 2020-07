Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

You will love this cozy, well maintained 2 bed and 1 bath home, Kitchen has tile flooring with lots of cabinets for storage and great countertop space, stove and refrigerator included. Spacious rooms with wood flooring. Ceiling fans in each room, lots of windows to bring in natural lighting. Make an appointment today!