All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 1802 Raintree St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
1802 Raintree St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1802 Raintree St

1802 Raintree Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1802 Raintree Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
1802 Raintree St Available 03/15/19 1802 Raintree St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1474
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: Wow! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to Lease today! Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open concept living area with great natural lighting and laminate wood flooring. Great sized bedrooms. Large back yard for family gatherings. Don't wait...won't last long.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4678739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Raintree St have any available units?
1802 Raintree St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Raintree St have?
Some of 1802 Raintree St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Raintree St currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Raintree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Raintree St pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Raintree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 1802 Raintree St offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Raintree St offers parking.
Does 1802 Raintree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Raintree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Raintree St have a pool?
No, 1802 Raintree St does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Raintree St have accessible units?
No, 1802 Raintree St does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Raintree St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Raintree St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine