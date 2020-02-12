Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

1802 Raintree St Available 03/15/19 1802 Raintree St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1295

Security Deposit: $1095

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1474

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: Wow! Check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to Lease today! Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space. Open concept living area with great natural lighting and laminate wood flooring. Great sized bedrooms. Large back yard for family gatherings. Don't wait...won't last long.



